Environment Meeting helps finalise strategy for species conservation A meeting to finalise a strategy to raise funds for species conservation in Vietnam was held by the Centre for Nature Conservation and Development in collaboration with the Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Agency under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment in Hanoi on November 22.

Environment With better understanding, people voluntarily hand over rare endangered animals to authorities More than 80 captive wild animals in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue have been handed over to authorities this year, before they were all released back to nature.

Environment Quang Ninh: Stranded dolphin rescued in Co To A dolphin stranded in shallow water in the Co To island district, the northern province of Quang Ninh, was rescued and safely released back to sea on November 21.