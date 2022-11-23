New cold spell hits northern and central regions
A new cold spell has hit the northern region since early November 23, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.
It is projected to cause rains and cold weather over the next days with the lowest temperature ranging from 19-22 degrees Celsius in the northern plain, and below 16 degrees Celsius in the mountainous region.
From November 23-24, northern and central Vietnam will start experiencing rainstorms with the lowest temperature in the plain and mountainous regions ranging from 19-21 degrees Celsius, and 16-19 degrees Celsius, respectively.
The northern plain and coastal regions are predicted to witness showers and rains, the centre said.
Meanwhile, heavy rains are forecast to hit the southern area of central Nghe An, Ha Tinh, and Quang Binh provinces in the next two days. The Central Highlands and southern regions will also see showers and rainstorms.
Experts warned of one or two storms or tropical depressions in the East Sea in late November and early December.
On November 23 night, the Gulf of Tonkin, the south region of the East Sea, including Truong Sa archipelago (Spratly), the territorial waters from Quang Tri to Ca Mau, Ca Mau to Kien Giang and the Gulf of Thailand will be struck by downpours and strong thunderstorms with risks of tornadoes and strong winds./.