Society War martyrs laid to rest in Dak Nong Officials and people in Dak Mil district in the central highlands’ province of Dak Nong attended a memorial and burial service for the remains of war martyrs found in the locality during the construction of the district square.

Society Over 26,000 students sit 2nd round of national high school exam A total 26,075 candidates, equivalent to 98.45 percent, have been taking the second round of the national high school graduation examination, which began on September 3, announced the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET).