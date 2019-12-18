New emission standards to come into force next year
More than 2.4 million cars manufactured since 2008 will have to meet new emission standards from early next month.
A mechanic checks an automobile at Vietnam Register.
(Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - More than 2.4 million cars manufactured since 2008 will have to meet new emission standards from early next month.
Under a Government plan for emission standards for road vehicles, all vehicles – locally manufactured, assembled automobiles or imported cars – must meet a higher standard from January 1, 2020.
It means the vehicles must have their carbon monoxide emissions ratio reduced from 4.5 (level 1) to 3.5 (level 2), and hydrocarbon concentration from 1,200ppm to 800ppm.
The move aims to minimise increasing environmental pollution in the country, it said.
The Vietnam Register said it had completed software to assess the results of new emissions standards.
This software has been tested at a number of registration centres and would be completed and replicated nationwide before the deadline.
Figures from the Vietnam Register showed the number of cars on the road had reached more than 3.6 million as of November, contributing to a significant increase in urban air pollution.
Tran Anh Quan, acting chief of the Motor Vehicle Inspection Office at the Vietnam Register, told Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper that increasing emission standards from level 1 to level 2 was not a giant leap.
"If the car owner performs regular maintenance in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions, their vehicles will meet the new emission standards,” he said.
According to Quan, most of the 2.4 million vehicles produced since 2008 will have no problem with the new standards. For trucks and passenger cars used frequently, the owners need to make sure their vehicles are regularly serviced to meet the new standard./.