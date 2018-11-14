Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences’ centre for Vietnam-East Asia research exchange and human resources cooperation has joined hands with the Gores Academy’s Japan Institute of Culture and Economics to hold a seminar in Hanoi on November 13 on Gores Nihongo Suisui, a Japanese e-learning curriculum.



Speaking at the event, Director of the centre Tran Quang Minh said Japan is now the largest bilateral donor, the second largest investor, and the fourth largest trade partner of Vietnam, adding that cooperation in human resources development has become one of the important issues in bilateral ties.



The Gores Nihongo Suisui curriculum uses a software to help learners master the best conversational skills in the shortest time, making it easier for them to accurately pronounce difficult words and speak with greater fluency.



Vice Rector of Nguyen Trai University Tran Thi Chung Toan said the curriculum will help to save the time and effort of both teachers and learners.



At the event, linguists discussed advantages of the Gores Nihongo Suisui method compared to others, and the major content items of the curriculum.



In recent years, the Japanese language has become popular in Vietnam. However, it remains difficult to learn due to its large vocabulary base and a grammar system different to that of Vietnamese.–VNA