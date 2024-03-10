Society Vietnamese and Algerian victims of 1974 plane crash remembered in Hanoi The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Algerian Embassy on March 8 co-organised a ceremony to commemorate Vietnamese and Algerian officials and journalists who perished in a plane crash five decades ago.

Society Invest in women: Accelerate progress: UN officials Vietnam has made strides in women’s empowerment, said Pauline Tamesis, UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam and Caroline Nyamayemombe, Representative of UN Women in the country in a joint article entitled “Invest in women: Accelerate progress” on the occasion of the 114th International Women’s Day.

Society Educational cooperation – a bright spot of Vietnam-Australia relationship Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 8 (local time) visited the Australian National University (ANU) and attended an education forum in Canberra, as part of his official visit to Australia.