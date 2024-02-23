Society Digital classes to ease teacher shortage in HCM City The digital class model is expected to help Ho Chi Minh City ease the shortage of teachers at all levels of education.

Society Vietnam verifying information on migrants in UK town The Vietnamese Embassy in the UK is working closely with competent authorities in the UK to fact-check the case that seven allegedly Vietnamese migrants were detected at Newhaven port in Lewes district of East Sussex county.

Society 1,000 Vietnamese citizens to study in Russia in 2024 The Ministry of Education and Training has announced the admission of 1,000 students to study in Russia in 2024 under a scholarship agreement signed between the two countries.

Society Golf tournament raises funds for disadvantaged children As much as 25,000 AUD (16,381 USD) was raised for disadvantaged children in Vietnam’s central region at the “Tet Cup 2024” golf tournament held by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Australia on February 21.