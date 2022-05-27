Culture - Sports Vietnamese cuisines favoured by ASEAN friends in Malaysia Vietnam’s special cultural identities, landscape and cuisines were introduced to friends in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at an event in Malaysia on May 27.

