New plan to promote conservation, restoration of Hue monuments complex
The People’s Committee of the central province of Thua Thien - Hue held a workshop on October 11 to discuss the drafting of a plan on the preservation and restoration of the Complex of Hue Monuments by 2030, with a vision to 2050.
At the workshop held by he People’s Committee of the central province of Thua Thien - Hue. (Photo: VNA)Thua Thien - Hue (VNA) – The People’s Committee of the central province of Thua Thien - Hue held a workshop on October 11 to discuss the drafting of a plan on the preservation and restoration of the Complex of Hue Monuments by 2030, with a vision to 2050.
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Phuong said that since the complex was recognised by UNESCO as a world cultural heritage site – the first tangible cultural heritage of Vietnam to earn this title, two planning projects on the complex conservation and value promotion were implemented, for 1996 - 2010 and 2010 - 2020.
Hundreds of relics, including major ones with typical historical and artistic values, have been restored. Tangible cultural heritage elements have been researched and conserved in a methodological manner and had their values brought into play.
The ancient heritage of Hue has been gradually brought to life in contemporary times, the official noted.
In particular, he continued, the Government has issued many specific mechanisms and policies to provide an important legal basis for the province to conserve and promote the values of both tangible and intangible cultural heritages, and expand cooperation with international partners in this regard.
A new plan will create an important prerequisite for the conservation and promotion of the complex’s values at present and in the future, Phuong added.
At the workshop, many participants said that Hue, the capital of Vietnam during the Nguyen Dynasty (1802 - 1945), is a rare heritage city that remains rather intact in the country.
The new plan needs to build on achievements of the previous ones. Besides, the conservation also requires joint efforts by the local community so that people can benefit from relics and be proud of the world heritage that they live nearby.
Local cultural heritage elements should become a resource for the cultural and service industries and an impetus for the province's socio-economic development, participants noted.
After collecting opinions from experts and local residents, the administration of Thua Thien - Hue will finalise the draft plan and submit it to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism for verification and to the Prime Minister for approval in January 2024.
Hue city is home to five world heritage elements, namely the Complex of Hue Monuments, Nha Nhac (Vietnamese court music), the woodblocks of the Nguyen Dynasty, the imperial archives of the Nguyen Dynasty, and the royal literature on Hue royal architecture./.