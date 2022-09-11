Ngoc Chien commune, Muong La district in Son La province is home to more than 560 hectares of terraced rice fields. Local people are celebrating the new rice festival to express their gratitude towards the ancestors and the gods for bringing them good weather conditions and bumper crops.

The festival begins with a rice offering ritual at all homes. They offer the fruitful harvest of their labour to the ancestors and the gods, praying for favourable weather, bumper crops, and good health and prosperity.

Visitors have been impressed by Ngoc Chien commune’s new rice festival, which boasts pristine beauty and highlights the local ethnic minority culture.

Local people have preserved the new rice festival for many years, as they wish to educate the younger generation on the value of work and solidarity./.

VNA