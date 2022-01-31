Culture - Sports The majestic beauty of sacred Yen Tu Mountain The beauty of Yen Tu is the grandeur and tranquility of the mountains and forests mingled with the serenity and ancientness of the system of pagodas, towers and Zen realms.

Culture - Sports Forest worship ceremony - special cultural heritage of Mong people Apart from praying for a bumper crop and wealth, the forest worship ceremony of the Mong ethnic people in Si Ma Cai is also meant to cultivate a love for nature and the awareness of environmental protection in the community.

Culture - Sports Popular Lunar New Year traditions in Vietnam The festival which best epitomises Vietnam's cultural identity is the Lunar New Year or Tet, with a lot of meaningful customs and traditional special foods.

Culture - Sports Stone lion statues - Symbol of stone sculpture art of Ly Dynasty A pair of stone lion statues at Ba Tam pagoda-temple complex is a symbol of the pinnacle of stone carving technique during the Ly Dynasty, showing the skillfulness and high aesthetic sense of artisans.