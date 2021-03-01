Culture - Sports Beating drums stir the nation’s soul At any number of social and cultural events around Vietnam, especially traditional festivals, drums feature as the centrepiece of almost all activities.

Culture - Sports Photos call on ethnic minority people to take action against COVID-19 The Ministry of Health and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have called on people to take action to prevent COVID-19 pandemic for sustainable economic development through a photo series about the lives of ethnic minority traders in the northern mountain province of Ha Giang.

Culture - Sports Digital platforms used to promote Vietnam’s tourism The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) has made use of digital platforms to catch attention of travellers and promote tourism in the country.