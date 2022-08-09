Business Vietnam needs skilled workforce to become upper-middle-income economy by 2035: WB Vietnam will need a skilled workforce to transform itself into an upper-middle-income economy by 2035, the World Bank has suggested in its recently-released report named “Taking Stock: Educate to Grow”.

Reference exchange rate up 1 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,176 VND/USD on August 9, up 1 VND from the previous day.

Infographic Agro-forestry-fishery exports exceed 32 billion USD in first 7 months Vietnam's agro-forestry-fishery exports were estimated to hit 32.3 billion USD in the first seven months of 2022, up 12.2% against the same period last year. Four commodities with export value exceeding 2 billion USD included coffee, rice, shrimp and wooden products.