New technology applied in coastal erosion prevention in Ba Ria-Vung Tau
The Vietnam Science and Technology Joint Stock Company (BUSADCO) has gained positive results in using assembled concrete components in the protection of riverbanks, lakes and dykes in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, contributing to preventing coastal erosion.
On January 20, the company held a ceremony to complete the project building the entire embankment to protect the downstream of Ray River in the province’s Xuyen Moc district.
Do Huu Hien, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Science and Technology, said that the increase of rains, storms and tropical depressions, sea level rise due to climate change, along with human activities have changed the alluvial balance at the coast, negatively affected coastal works and caused severe consequences on the socio-economic life.
BUSADCO’s new technology has helped solve this problem, Hien affirmed, adding that the superiority of this solution is to take advantage of prefabricated sand materials at beaches, and be more resistant to landslides ad erosion, and more sustainable.
In the context that some coastal areas of the province are seriously eroded, in October 2017, the provincial People's Committee issued a decision ordering BUSADCO to carry out a project piloting the use of this technology to protect riverbanks, lakes and sea dykes in Ba Ria - Vung Tau. Accordingly, BUSADCO piloted the construction of a section of river and sea embankment with a length of 100m at Dinh river, in Phuoc Trung ward, Ba Ria city, and another about 50m in Ho Coc coastal area in Xuyen Moc district. After the implementation period, by November 2020, river and sea embankments there hadbeen tested and put into use, and brought about initial positive results./.