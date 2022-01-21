Environment Cold weather continues in northern region Vietnam’s northern mountainous region will see heavy rains and thunderstorms on January 20-21, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Business First recycled plastic cards launched in Vietnam HSBC Bank Vietnam has rolled out Vietnam’s first card made from recycled Polyvinyl chloride (rPVC) plastic as part of a programme launched by the HSBC Group to introduce sustainable cards across all its global locations.

Environment New plant species discovered in Thua Thien-Hue A new species of flowering plant named My nhuy rang cua in Vietnamese has been discovered by scientists and forest rangers in the Phong Dien nature reserve in the central province of Thua-Thien Hue, reported the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper.

Environment Lao Cai: temperatures drop, hoarfrost appears on Fansipan Mountain As temperatures are plummeting to below zero degree Celsius on January 18, hoarfrost has blanketed the top of Mount Fansipan – the highest peak in Indochina – in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.