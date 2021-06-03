New wings to be added to flyover in Hanoi
The Mai Dich-Nam Thang Long section of Beltway 3 project is owned by the Ministry of Transport. The project is 5.36km in length. Its total investment is over 5,300 billion VND (nearly 232 million USD), funded by Japan’s Official Development Assistance and a counterpart fund by the Vietnamese Government. (Photo: Vietnam+)
The flyover has been put into use since October 11, 2020. (Photo: Vietnam+)
After being put the flyover into use, Thang Long Project Management Board was tasked by the Ministry of Transport to complete six entrance/exit ramps of the bridge at Hoang Quoc Viet, Co Nhue and Nam Thang Long intersection. (Photo: Vietnam+)
The ramps are expected to be completed and put into use by late July 2021. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Mai Dich-Nam Thang Long flyover is built on expressway standards with four lanes and designed velocity of 100km. It is 24 metres in width. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Total length of the project is 5.367 kilometres. (Photo: Vietnam+)
The completion of six entrance/exit ramps of Mai Dich-Nam Thang Long flyover is expected to facilitate traffic in the northern gateway to Hanoi city centre and create a link between Thang Long and Thanh Tri bridges. (Photo: Vietnam+)