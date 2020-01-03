Society Prime Minister orders intensifying fight against crime, smuggling Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested that breakthroughs be made in 2020 in the fight against crime, smuggling and trade fraud at a national conference on January 2.

Society Ex-leaders of Da Nang stand trial in high-profile case Two former chairmen of the People’s Committee of Da Nang city were among the defendants in a trial at the Hanoi People’s Court that began on January 2, facing the charges of violating regulations on State asset management and use and on land management.

Society HCM City to invest in public transport in new residential areas Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Transport has asked the municipal People’s Committee to outline plans for investment in public transport in new residential areas, including new bus lanes, in an aim to reduce traffic congestion.

Society Ninh Thuan targets sustainable grape production The south-central province of Ninh Thuan, the country’s largest grape producer, is targeting sustainable grape production after conducting research on new grape varieties, applying advanced farming techniques and investing in post-harvest processing.