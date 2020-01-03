New working group set to boost reforms
A special working group in charge of boosting reforms and improving the business climate will be set up this year, Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung said at a meeting on January 2 to discuss plans to simplify business procedures in 2020-25.
The group will keep an eye on reforms made by ministries and localities and remove any difficulties they face.
The group is part of the Prime Minister’s draft decision on cutting and simplifying business regulations in 2020-25, which would be issued in February, Dung said.
He said the draft targets to reduce at least 20 percent of the documents issued by the Prime Minister and the Government and cut at least 20 percent of regulatory compliance costs every year in the next five years.
The issuance of new legal documents, especially ministerial-level circulars, will be put under tight management to prevent new documents from pushing up costs for firms, he said.
It is necessary to restrict the issuance of circulars and gradually move towards a system that no longer requires circulars to implement laws, he said.
He added that tools to calculate regulatory compliance costs will be developed to measure the quality of reforms.
The focus for 2020 will be reviewing and amending 25 overlaps and inconsistencies in existing legal documents recently pointed out by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM), he said.
Phan Duc Hieu, CIEM’s Deputy Director, said that it is critical to revamp Government agencies' approach to management to truly cut costs for businesses.
Hieu said that the Government should issue fewer and "smarter" documents.
According to Dau Anh Tuan, head of the Legal Department under the VCCI, enhanced cooperation between ministries to prevent overlaps and inconsistencies among legal documents is vital.
Vietnam is embarking a more radical reform period, so the work will be very difficult but it is a must, Dung said./.
