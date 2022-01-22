New Year royal rituals re-enacted at Thang Long Imperial Citadel
A series of royal rituals, which used to be held on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival in the past, were re-enacted by the Thang Long-Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre in collaboration with the Thang Long Cultural Heritage Association at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi on January 22.
These are the rituals performed by kings at the citadel every Tet.
An incense offering ceremony in memory of the ancestors was held first, followed by the “Ong Cong - Ong Tao” (Land Genie and Kitchen Gods) ritual, and then a ceremony to erect ”cay neu” (symbolic bamboo tree), an important ritual of the royal court signaling the beginning of the Tet festival.
In order to preserve and promote the value of Thang Long heritages, the centre has studied and recreated royal ceremonies on the occasion of the Tet festival./.