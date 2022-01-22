Culture - Sports Artisan creates tiger sculptures to welcome New Year 2022 Artisan Nguyen Tan Phat is carrying out a project of making tiger sculptures to welcome New Year 2022 – the Year of the Tiger – in Duong Lam Village, Son Tay Town in Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese Tet festival held in Fukuoka The Vietnamese Tet (Lunar New Year) Festival in Fukuoka took place in the Japanese prefecture from January 15-21, featuring the traditional Tet space of Vietnamese people.