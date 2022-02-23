New Zealand Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro (right) receives letter of credentials from Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Nguyen Van Trung. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – New Zealand’s Governor-general Dame Cindy Kiro has pledged to continue to support Vietnam in COVID-19 prevention and control and economic recovery through vaccine and medical equipment aid.



Welcoming Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Nguyen Van Trung, who came to present his letter of credentials on February 22, Dame Cindy expressed her good feeling for the country and people of Vietnam and shared the difficulties that the Vietnamese people are experiencing during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Governor congratulated Vietnam on the success of the Vietnamese women's national football team and warmly welcomed Vietnam to the upcoming World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand.



According to Dame Cindy, New Zealand is determined to implement the important contents of the strategic partnership that the two countries have set forth, including the target of 2 billion USD in two-way trade turnover by 2024.



New Zealand wishes to increase exchanges between businesses and people of the two countries, and at the same time promote investment and tourism development when the border reopens, she said.



Ambassador Trung, for his part, affirmed that he will do his utmost to nurture the relations between the two peoples and promote the strategic partnership that was established by senior leaders of the two sides in 2020.



He proposed the New Zealand Government continue to receive Vietnamese students to study in the country and facilitate Vietnamese goods' access to its market, thereby fully exploiting the advantages of multilateral trade agreements to which the two sides are members.



The Vietnamese ambassador also asked the New Zealand Government to create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in the country, contributing to deepening the cooperation and mutual assistance between the two peoples./.