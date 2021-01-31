Earlier the same day, delegates approved the adjusted working agenda of the congress, under which the 13th National Party Congress of the Communist Party of Viet Nam will close on Feb. 1 instead of Feb 2 as originally scheduled.

The congress takes a day off on January 31.

The 13th Party Central Committee is scheduled to hold its first meeting to elect the Politburo, General Secretary, Secretariat, Inspection Committee and Chairman of the Inspection Committee.

The13th National Party Congress is expected to lay out the development courses for the country not only in the short-term, but also with an ambitious vision of a high-income developed socialist nation by 2045, when the country marks its 100th independence anniversary./.

VNA