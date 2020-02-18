Nghe An man to set free 30kg sea turtle
Hoang Van Thang and the 30kg sea turtle (Source: VNA)
Nghe An (VNA) – A rare sea turtle weighing 30 kilogrammes is being cared by a local in Quynh Luu district in the central province of Nghe An before it is released to the ocean.
Hoang Van Thang, owner of Huong Bien restaurant, said on February 18 that he had bought the animal from a fisherman.
The sea turtle, which is 70cm high and 50cm wide, is in poor health, Thang stated.
Last year, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a programme on conserving endangered sea turtle species of Vietnam until 2025, with a vision to 2030.
The programme aims to protect and sustainably develop the populations of the endangered species and their habitats, thereby helping to protect biodiversity in the country./.