Nghe An police arrest two men illegally transporting pangolins
Traffic police in the Central province of Nghe An on December 20 arrested two men who were illegally transporting eight live pangolins on a coach.
The live pangolins hidden in two carton boxes on the coach (Source: VNA)
The police checked a suspected coach en route from the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai to the northern province of Hai Duong.
They found and seized eight live pangolins hidden in two carton boxes, which are owned by driver Nguyen Dinh Quyen, 34, and the owner of the coach Vu Huy Quyen, 55. Both of them are residing in Ia Grai district, Gia Lai province.
Vietnam has two species of pangolins, the Manis javanica and the Manis pentadactyla. Both are listed in the category of rare and threatened species subject to priority protection under Decree 160/2013/ND-CP.
All hunting and trading of those species are illegal, together with the use of products from pangolins./.