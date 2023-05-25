Nghe An province needs to grow stronger: Party leader
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong called the central province of Nghe An a development engine of the north-central region, and stressed that the locality should grow stronger, while chairing a meeting in Hanoi on May 25.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
At the meeting, the Politburo gave opinions to a report reviewing the implementation of Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW issued on July 30, 2013, during its 11th tenure on orientations and tasks of developing Nghe An by 2020.
Over the past nearly 10 years, Nghe An has been gearing towards the status of the centre of finance, trade, tourism, education-training, science-technology, high-tech industry, health care and sports of the north-central region, heard the meeting.
A view of the meeting. (Photo: VNA)Last year, it ranked 10th nationwide in terms of economic scale, with its per capita gross regional domestic product (GRDP) reaching 51.4 million VND (2,189 USD), more than doubling the figure recorded in 2013.
However, the province has still faced a range of difficulties and its economic development has yet to match its potential and advantages, the Politburo pointed out, noting that the efficiency of the local maritime economy has remained modest, while socio-economic infrastructure has failed to satisfy development demands.
In his concluding remarks, the Party leader said to spur Nghe An’s growth, the Politburo agreed to issue a new resolution by 2030 with a vision towards 2045 that targets rapid, sustainable development for the province.
Cua Hoi Bridge spans the Lam River and connects Cua Lo town in Nghe An with Nghi Xuan district in Ha Tinh province. (Photo: VNA)He stressed the need to include more specific, result-oriented measures in the document in order to create tangible changes in the locality - the homeland of late President Ho Chi Minh.
Apart from drastic actions taken by the province itself, centrally-run agencies should also take the responsibility in the cause of development, the Party chief emphasised./.