A view of the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Last year, it ranked 10th nationwide in terms of economic scale, with its per capita gross regional domestic product (GRDP) reaching 51.4 million VND (2,189 USD), more than doubling the figure recorded in 2013.However, the province has still faced a range of difficulties and its economic development has yet to match its potential and advantages, the Politburo pointed out, noting that the efficiency of the local maritime economy has remained modest, while socio-economic infrastructure has failed to satisfy development demands.In his concluding remarks, the Party leader said to spur Nghe An’s growth, the Politburo agreed to issue a new resolution by 2030 with a vision towards 2045 that targets rapid, sustainable development for the province.