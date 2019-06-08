A green sea turtle was released back into the ocean on June 8 in Cua Hoi sea in Cua Lo town of the central province of Nghe An (Photo: VNA)

Nghe An (VNA) – A green sea turtle was released back into the ocean on June 8 in Cua Hoi sea in Cua Lo town of the central province of Nghe An.



The reptile, weighing 10kg, was discovered by a local man one day earlier. It is reported to be in good health with no injury.



After concluding that the turtle is listed in the red list of threatened species of the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Vietnam, relevant agencies and local authorities worked together to promptly release the animal to the sea.



This is the first time that a green sea turtle has been discovered at Cua Hoi fishing port.



Vietnamese laws prohibit the hunting, trading, transporting, storing, and killing of wild animals. –VNA