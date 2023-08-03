Business Vietnamese firms warned about export scams to Canada The Vietnam Trade Office in Canada has warned Vietnamese businesses about export scams by some individuals misrepresenting themselves as major Canadian companies.

Business Real estate market attracts foreign capital via M&As A wave of foreign businesses are coming to learn about potential real estate projects in Vietnam to carry out mergers and acquisitions (M&As), reported Dau tu (Vietnam Investment Review) newspaper.

Business Top 30 social impact businesses announced Thirty outstanding social impact businesses (SIB) participating in the 2023 COVID-19 recovery programme was announced on August 3 by the Agency for Enterprise Development under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Global Affairs Canada, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).