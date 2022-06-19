Environment Last captive bear in Binh Phuoc transferred to rescue centre The last captive bear in the southern province of Binh Phuoc was handed over to the centre of Free The Bears in the Cat Tien National Park on June 17.

Environment HCM City strives to end production, import of single-use plastics Ho Chi Minh City is striving to stop the production and import of single-use plastic products, non-biodegradable plastic bags and microplastic items to lower plastic waste pollution and treatment costs.

Environment Vietnam seeks to effectively prevent land degradation, desertification A dialogue on and solutions to combat land degradation was held by the General Department of Forestry under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) on June 16 in Hanoi.