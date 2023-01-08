Destinations Infographic Ha Long Bay ranks fifth among world's 10 most beautiful places The Travel magazine of Canada has named 10 most beautiful places of the world in 2022, with Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh province occupying the fifth place.

Destinations Infographic Eight cultural and natural world heritage sites in Vietnam Vietnam ratified the 1972 Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage on October 19, 1987. Ever since, eight sites in Vietnam have been recognised as cultural and natural world heritage.

Destinations Infographic Hoi An among world's most romantic destinations In an article published on February 8, Time Out introduced a list of 21 most romantic places in the world. Vietnam's Hoi An ancient town comes in ninth place on the list.