Nha Trang, Vung Tau beaches among top 10 most popular beach destinations
Vietnam's Nha Trang beach and Vung Tau beach have been ranked third and fourth out of the 10 most popular beaches in the world, on the basis of the number of views on Tik Tok.
VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVietnam’s population size and structure
Vietnam has a population of more than 99 million people. Population growth has been effectively controlled over the years, with quality being improved in many different ways.
See more
InfographicHa Long Bay ranks fifth among world's 10 most beautiful places
The Travel magazine of Canada has named 10 most beautiful places of the world in 2022, with Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh province occupying the fifth place.
InfographicDa Lat among world's top destinations for flowers
Da Lat enters world’s 3 most beautiful flower viewing spots, according to a survey of Booking.com.
InfographicEight cultural and natural world heritage sites in Vietnam
Vietnam ratified the 1972 Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage on October 19, 1987. Ever since, eight sites in Vietnam have been recognised as cultural and natural world heritage.
InfographicHoi An among world's most romantic destinations
In an article published on February 8, Time Out introduced a list of 21 most romantic places in the world. Vietnam's Hoi An ancient town comes in ninth place on the list.
InfographicHanoi remains top on travellers’ lists
Although Covid-19 travel restrictions severely hit Vietnam’s tourism sector last year, the capital city of Hanoi has remained at the top of global travellers’ wish lists.