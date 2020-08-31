Nhon Chau islanders eager to join national grid
Nhon Chau island commune, also known as Cu Lao Xanh island, is a forefront island in the central province of Binh Dinh. After years, residents in the island commune now have access to the national grid. Not only meeting people’s living needs, the national grid also opens up opportunities for tourism development for this locality.
Sponsored by the European Union, the project of providing electricity for people in Nhon Chau island commune via submarine power cable has a total investment amount of VND351.5 billion, approx. 15.2 million USD.
Now islanders’ dream of having national power have come true./.