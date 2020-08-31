Society More than 340 Vietnamese brought home from Macau (China) More than 340 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Macau (China) on a flight operated by the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on August 30.

Society Trio face jail term for smuggling Chinese into Da Nang A Chinese man and two Vietnamese women were sentenced to 5-8 years in prison on August 29 for organising illegal entry into Vietnam.

Society Can Tho sends gifts to Vietnamese-origin people in Cambodia The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho has sent gifts to people of the Vietnamese origin in Cambodia who are in difficult circumstances and affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Government leader extends greetings to Buddhist dignitaries on major festival Politburo member and Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh on August 30 visited and extended greetings to leaders of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) on the occasion of the Vu Lan Festival 2020.