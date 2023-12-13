Society Vietnamese, Cambodian PMs talk to FTU students Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and visiting Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet on December 12 had a conversation with lecturers and students of the Foreign Trade University (FTU), one of the high-quality human resources training centre of Vietnam which has trained many Cambodian students.

Society Vietnamese agencies commemorate late leaders of Laos A delegation of Vietnam’s representative agencies in Laos paid tribute to late Lao Presidents Kaysone Phomvihane and Souphanouvong in Vientiane on December 12 on the occasion of the 48th National Day of Laos (December 2) and the 103rd birth anniversary of Kaysone Phomvihane (December 13).

Society Southern localities work hard on fighting IUU fishing Nguyen Van Tho, Chairman of the People's Committee of southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, chaired a meeting on December 11 with representatives of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and related departments and sectors to discuss solutions to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.