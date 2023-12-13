NIC works to strengthen human resources training for semiconductor industry
The National Innovation Centre (NIC) is building a project on developing human resources for the semiconductor industry as part of the country’s efforts to provide 50,000 engineers for the industry, according to NIC Vice Director Vo Xuan Hoai.
The centre is working with semiconductor chip giants in the world to explore their demands, thus giving forecast in human resources demands in the future, especially for those who are operating in Vietnam or keen on investing in Vietnam, Hoai told the Lao dong (Labour) newspaper.
Many training stages at universities have been designed, focusing on ensuring quality, he said, stressing that Vietnam is facing a shortage of chief engineers for the semiconductor sector.
Meanwhile, the centre has worked with a number of universities such as the Hanoi University of Science and Technology, Vietnam National University-Hanoi and Vietnam National University-HCM City as well as other university with engineering faculties to assess their training capacity, he said.
The NIC Vice Director revealed that the centre is linking with reputable universities in the world, including Arizona University and Purdue University in the US to learn their experience and send Vietnamese students to the facilities for training.
Vietnam aims to provide 50,000 engineers to the semiconductor sector (Photo: thanhnien.vn)During its working session with businesses, leaders of the centre proposed that they support Vietnamese students, engineers and labourers to practice.
Currently, the NIC has cooperated with Synopsys and Cadence groups of the Switzerland to provide chip design copyright to more than 20 universities of Vietnam.
Recently, the Ministry of Planning and Investment has asked for the formation of a semiconductor chip design training centre, in which shared platforms have been developed for universities, said Hoai.
Hoai said that the country is also preparing other conditions for the growth of the semiconductor sector, with the National Assembly’s approval of a resolution on the formation of an investment fund to support businesses in investing in the high technology area, including the semiconductor industry.
This is an important foundation for the country to assist local firms when the country applies the global minimum tax from 2024.
In terms of infrastructure, Hoai held that the country has advantages from the 2,000-km North-South Expressway, along with seaports and international airports.
Vietnam has also made preparations in energy sources to welcome high-tech firms, especially those in the semiconductor industry./.