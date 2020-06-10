Nine tonnes of “U Hong” lychee to hit shelves in Australia
Nine tonnes of Vietnamese “U Hong” lychee, known for its distinctive yellowish skin and fresh sweetness, are en route to Australia and will hit shelves in mid-June.
Early-ripening U Hong lychee grown in Thanh Ha, the northern province of Hai Duong. (Photo: VNA)
This is the first batch of early ripening lychee exported to Australia by 4 Ways Fresh, a Australia-based company specialising in the production and trading of Vietnamese agricultural products.
Head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia Nguyen Phu Hoa said since the Vietnamese lychee was approved for entry into Australia in 2015, the fruit has been available for sales in this market annually, beside red lychees from Luc Ngan (Bac Giang) and Thanh Ha (Hai Duong).
A survey by the office last year found that Australian consumers thought the yellowish skin of “U Hong” lychee was a sign of fading because of long-distance transportation, he said.
To change such perception, the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia has coordinated with 4 Ways Fresh to launch an awareness campaign promoting this fruit as “Golden Lychees: Fruit of Luck,” which implies the lychees is not only tasty but its golden skin also symbolises luck.
It will also invite potential importers, store owners and customers to try U Hong lychee once the shipment arrives in Australia and promote the fruit on online platforms, such as social networks and newly-launched mobile app Viet-Aus Trade./.