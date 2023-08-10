Politics Vietnamese, Thai localities boost economic collaboration Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan on August 10 met a Thai business delegation headed by Danai Sunantharod, Vice Governor of Phuket province, who are on a working trip in the locality.

Politics NA leader visits Iran House of Innovation and Technology National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visited Iran House of Innovation and Technology (IHIT) in Tehran on August 9, as part of his ongoing visit to the Middle-East country.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 10 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Videos NA Chairman addresses law and policy forum in Tehran National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue delivered a speech at a law and policy forum in Tehran on August 9 as part of his official visit to Iran. The event is expected to boost economic, trade and investment cooperation between Vietnam and the west Asian country.