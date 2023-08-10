Ninh Binh leader hosts Lao guests
Member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of Ninh Binh province Doan Minh Huan had a working session on August 10 with a delegation of Laos’s Alunmay Magazine led by Vilavone Phanthavong, deputy head of the Commission for Popularisation and Education of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee.
An overview of the working session (Photo: VNA)Ninh Binh (VNA) – Member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of Ninh Binh province Doan Minh Huan had a working session on August 10 with a delegation of Laos’s Alunmay Magazine led by Vilavone Phanthavong, deputy head of the Commission for Popularisation and Education of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee.
Huan told his guests that in 2011, Ninh Binh and Laos’s Oudomxay province signed a memorandum of understanding on their cooperation programme.
Since then, Ninh Binh has helped Oudomxay train its 80 students at Hoa Lu University, while the Lao province has also helped Ninh Binh train eight students at the Laos National University. In addition, Ninh Binh has also granted 5 billion VND (210,000 USD) for Oudomxay to build works for the benefit of locals.
He expressed his hope that through this visit, the delegation will help with popularising the image of Ninh Binh’s land and people, and create favourable conditions for the province’s news agencies to exchange experience with the Lao side.
Vilavone Phanthavong briefed the host on some features of Alunmay Magazine - a theory research body of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, and reviewed the cooperation between the magazine and Vietnam’s Communist Review./.