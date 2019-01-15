Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Ninh Thuan (VNA) – The south central coastal province of Ninh Thuan will change the structure of nearly 1,200ha of crops to increase output and farmers’ income in response to climate change this year.



Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Pham Quang Thuu said the province regularly faces prolonged droughts, resulting in a lack of water for production, farming, and daily use.



During the winter-spring crop of 2019, over 530ha of rice and others were switched to short-day and long-day plants. The remaining will be also changed during summer-autumn and other crops.



The department asked the provincial Agricultural Expansion Encouragement Centre (AEEC) to promote technical transfer to farmers and spread farming models that are adaptable to drought conditions, including water-saving irrigation and VietGap farming models for grapes, apples, and vegetables.



AEEC Director Nguyen Tin said the centre is working with localities to review farming in water-scarce areas, such as Thuan Bac, Ninh Phuoc, Thuan Nam, and Ninh Hai districts.



Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Quoc Nam urged relevant district authorities to take stern action with crop switching, as well as promptly piloting and spreading water-saving farming models.



According to the department, the province switched nearly 300ha of inefficient rice to long-day crops such as grape and apple last year, which helped save water by 25-30 percent, generate more jobs, and increase locals’ incomes.–VNA