Politics HCM City looks to boost partnership with World Economic Forum Ho Chi Minh City desires to partner with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to leverage the outcomes of the HCM City Economic Forum for the development of the southern largest economic hub and Vietnam in general, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai told WEF Managing Director Jeremy Jurgens.

Politics Young parliamentarians' pioneer role in digital transformation highlighted Young parliamentarians have an important role to play in pushing digital transformation towards sustainable economic development, heard the first session held in Hanoi on September 15 in the framework of the ongoing 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians.

Politics Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians expected to put forth sustainable development solutions The ongoing 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, hosted by the Vietnamese National Assembly, is an opportunity for young legislators to meet and share experiences to promote the implementation of the sustainable development goals, according to delegates to the event.

Politics Vice State President active in South Africa Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan had a meeting with Secretary General of South Africa’s ruling party African National Congress (ANC) Fikile Mbalula in Johannesburg on September 14, within the framework of her official visit to the country.