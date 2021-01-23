Ninth Party Congress: Upholding national strength, speeding up industrialisation, modernisation
The ninth National Party Congress convenes in Hanoi from April 19-22, 2001. (Photo: VNA)
Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Van An delivers a speech at the 22nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Organisation (AIPO-22). The event took place in Bangkok, Thailand from September 2-7, 2001. (Photo: VNA)
French President Jacques Chirac holds talks with President Tran Duc Luong during the latter’s official friendship visit to France, October 28, 2002. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh holds talks with Japanese Prime Minister Koizumi Junichiro during the former’s official visit to Japan, Oct. 2002. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Phan Van Khai (third left) attends the 8th ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The event was held from November 4-5, 2002. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Phan Van Khai (second left) and heads of delegations to the opening ceremony of the 9th ASEAN Summit, in Bali, Indonesia, October 7, 2003. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam successfully organises major international events after joining ASEAN (1995), including the 5th Asia-Europe Summit (ASEM 5) in Hanoi from October 8 - 9, 2004. (Photo: VNA)
French President Jacques Chirac welcomes Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh at Elysee Palace in Paris during the latter’s official visit to France, June 7, 2005. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Phan Van Khai holds talks with US President George Bush at the White House, June 21, 2005. This was the first official visit to the US by a Vietnamese government leader 30 years after the end of the war. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Phan Van Khai and ASEAN leaders attend the signing ceremony of the Kuala Lumpur Declaration on the Establishment of the ASEAN Charter, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, December 12, 2005. (Photo: VNA)
The Gong Culture Space of the Central Highlands was recognised by UNESCO as an Oral Masterpiece and World Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2005, as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2008. (Photo: VNA)
After the reunification of the country, the Truong Son - Ho Chi Minh Trail takes a new historic mission - the route of industrialisation and modernisation, becoming the second most modern trans-Vietnam highway in the western part of the country, serving the country’s integration, development and consolidation of national security and defense. In the photo: Phase 1 of the Ho Chi Minh road - a two-lane segment running from Hoa Lac in Hanoi to Tan Canh in Kon Tum province - is basically completed during the implementation of the ninth National Party Congress resolution. (Photo: VNA)