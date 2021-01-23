Ninth Party Congress: Upholding national strength, speeding up industrialisation, modernisation

After the reunification of the country, the Truong Son - Ho Chi Minh Trail takes a new historic mission - the route of industrialisation and modernisation, becoming the second most modern trans-Vietnam highway in the western part of the country, serving the country’s integration, development and consolidation of national security and defense. In the photo: Phase 1 of the Ho Chi Minh road - a two-lane segment running from Hoa Lac in Hanoi to Tan Canh in Kon Tum province - is basically completed during the implementation of the ninth National Party Congress resolution. (Photo: VNA)