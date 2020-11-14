No COVID-19 case recorded on November 14 morning
Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 case over the past 12 hours, keeping the national tally at 1,256 as of 6am on November 14, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
People in Vietnam wear face masks (Photo: VNA)
Of the cases, 691 were locally infected. As many as 1,101 patients have recovered, and the fatalities remain at 35.
Among those still under treatment, 18 tested negative once for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, 10 twice and 11 thrice. No patients were in critical conditions.
A total of 15,513 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or returning from pandemic-hit areas are under health monitoring nationwide.
As of November 14 morning, Vietnam entered the 73rd consecutive day without COVID-19 infections in the community.
The Ministry of Health recommended people to continue serious following its message featuring 5K (in Vietnamese) Khau trang (facemask)- (Khu khuan) disinfection- (Khoang cach) distance- (Khong tu tap) no gathering – (Khai bao y te) health declaration in order to live safely with the COVID-19 pandemic in ‘new normal’./.