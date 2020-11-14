Health Vietnam reports three new imported COVID-19 cases Vietnam recorded three new imported COVID-19 cases on November 13 afternoon, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 1,256.

Health Minister urges tightening of COVID-19 measures Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long on November 13 called for COVID-19 prevention and control measures to be tightened, as many people in the community have dropped their guard.

Health Australia provides new tech platform to transform breast cancer detection VIETRAD, an online platform developed over the last year that uses machine learning technology to test, monitor and improve radiologic diagnosis of breast cancer, was launched on November 12. The VIETRAD project was developed thanks to the funding of more than 340,000 AUD by the Australian Government through its Aus4Innovation programme.

Health Infographic Vietnam records no new community covid-19 infection for 72 days Vietnam recorded no cases of COVID-19 between in the last 12 hours, keeping the total number of infections as of 7AM on November 13 at 1,253, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.