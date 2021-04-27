No COVID-19 cases logged on April 27 morning
Vietnam documented no COVID-19 infections in the past 12 hours to 6am on April 27, making the nation’s tally unchanged at 2,852 cases, according to the Ministry of Health.
The health ministry’s Medical Examination and Treatment Department said that, a total 2,516 COVID-19 patients have been given the all clear. The death toll remains at 35.
Among those under treatment, 13 have tested negative for the virus once, 15 twice, and 20 thrice.
There are 38,919 people having close contact with confirmed cases or entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions under quarantine at present, including 518 at hospitals, 23,409 at concentrated facilities, and 14,992 at home.
According to the ministry, a total 259,736 frontline workers nationwide received COVID-19 vaccine shots as of 4 pm on April 26.
In a bid to live safely with the pandemic, people should strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering) and khai bao y te (health declaration)./.