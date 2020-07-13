No local coronavirus infections seen in Vietnam for 88 days
Vietnam did not record new cases of coronavirus infection overnight, the national steering committee for anti-COVID-19 said in the morning of July 13, which is also the 88th straight day without community transmission of the virus in the country.
A Vietnamese citizen in Russia preparing to board a repatriation fligth on July 8 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam did not record new cases of coronavirus infection overnight, the national steering committee for anti-COVID-19 said in the morning of July 13, which is also the 88th straight day without community transmission of the virus in the country.
The COVID-19 tally in Vietnam stands at 372, including 232 imported cases quarantined upon their arrival.
As many as 350 patients or 94.1 percent have recovered from the disease, and there are no deaths.
Most of the remainders are in stable condition, with one negative for the coronavirus once and three others at least twice.
There are 11,256 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit areas in quarantine at present, including 25 in hospitals, 10,816 in other quarantine sites, and 415 at home or accommodation facilities./.