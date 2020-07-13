Health Two new imported cases of COVID-19 raise total to 372 Two new imported cases of COVID-19 were detected in Vietnam on July 12, raising the total to 372 as of 6pm on July 12, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

Health No new COVID-19 cases reported, Patient 91 discharged from hospital Vietnam did not record any new cases of coronavirus infection on July 11 afternoon, keeping the tally at 370, the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control said.

Health Vietnam reports one new imported COVID-19 cases on July 11 morning A Serbian man who came to Vietnam as an expert to work at industrial steel manufacturing company, the Hoa Phat Corporation, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (SARS CoV-2) that causes COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 370.

Health Total COVID-19 cases remain at 369 The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Vietnam remained at 369 as of 6pm on July 10, with no new cases reported over the past 12 hours, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.