Vietnamese citizens repatriated from the UK disinfect their hands when arriving at a quarantine site in Hung Yen province on July 13 (Photo: VNA)

– No new COVID-19 case was reported in Vietnam on July 16, leaving the total number at 381 as of 6pm on the day, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 control.July 16 also marked the 91st consecutive day the country has been free of community infections of the SARS-CoV-2.During the day, three COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear, raising the number of recoveries to 356, with no deaths so far.Among the remaining patients, two have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once and five negative at least twice.Over 10,120 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined./.