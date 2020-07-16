No new COVID-19 case reported on July 16
No new COVID-19 case was reported in Vietnam on July 16, leaving the total number at 381 as of 6pm on the day, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 control.
Vietnamese citizens repatriated from the UK disinfect their hands when arriving at a quarantine site in Hung Yen province on July 13 (Photo: VNA)
July 16 also marked the 91st consecutive day the country has been free of community infections of the SARS-CoV-2.
During the day, three COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear, raising the number of recoveries to 356, with no deaths so far.
Among the remaining patients, two have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once and five negative at least twice.
Over 10,120 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined./.