Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son inspects COVID-19 prevention and control activities in Cam Giang district of Hai Duong (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – No new COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 12 hours to 6am of February 19, while the number of recoveries is 1,605, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.



So far, Vietnam has seen 1,448 locally-transmitted cases, including 755 cases found since January 27 when a new COVID-19 wave broke out.



At present, a total of 139,446 people who had close contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being under quarantine nationwide, including 604 in hospitals, 13,450 in state-designated establishments and 125,392 others at their residences.



Among patients undergoing treatment, 69 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 39 twice and 55 thrice.



According to the Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control of Hai Duong province, the current largest COVID-19 hotspot has completed the third field hospital with 329 beds, while mobilising all medical staff and equipment for COVID-19 prevention and control efforts.



Hai Duong has implemented strict social distancing measures since February 16 with 949 control stations set up across the province to monitor entry and exit.



The Health Ministry advised people to remain proactive in pandemic prevention and control by continuing to wear face masks when going out, disinfecting frequently, maintaining a safe distance, refraining from mass gatherings, and making medical declarations./.