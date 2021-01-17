No new COVID-19 cases to report, tally stays unchanged on Jan. 17
The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam remains at 1,537 as no new infections were reported between 6pm on January 16 and 6pm on January 17.
Soldiers at a military-managed quarantine site assist people who have finished their quarantine period to handle luggage (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam remains at 1,537 as no new infections were reported between 6pm on January 16 and 6pm on January 17.
That includes 693 cases of domestic transmission, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
As of January 17, 1,380 patients have recovered from the disease while the number of related fatalities is still kept at 35.
Ten of those still under treatment have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, once, another ten twice, and ten others thrice.
There are 17,954 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit regions in quarantine at present./.