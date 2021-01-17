Health National medical council makes debut The national medical council officially made its debut at a ceremony in Hanoi on January 15, which has been regarded as a milestone of the domestic health care sector.

Health Int’l cooperation needed for COVID-19 fight: Official Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung on January 15 highlighted the need to enhance international cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, especially as the disease still threatens the lives of millions of people around the world.

Health HCM City sees high HIV infection risk from undetected virus carriers An estimated 5,500 people living with HIV in the community have yet to be identified in Ho Chi Minh City, with about 30 percent having high viral load rates that are potentially transmitting the virus to others, according to Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Health Nguyen Huu Hung.