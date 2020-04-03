Society Khanh Hoa develops strongly after 45 years of liberation After 45 years of liberation (April 2, 1975-2020), the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa has gained great and comprehensive achievements in all fields, with economy developing relatively comprehensively.

Society Appeal trial for MobiFone-AVG case suspended due to COVID-19 concern The appeal trial for the case involving MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation’s purchase of a 95 percent share in Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG), initially scheduled for April 13-16, will be suspended due to the COVID-19 concern, the High-Level People’s Court in Hanoi announced on April 2.

Society Businesses seize opportunities amid Covid-19 While the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic forces many businesses to halt operation, suffering losses, there are opportunities for business development, particular in supplying equipment needed to work from home such as computers, smartphones, and other electronic devices, as well as health care and hygiene products.

Society Workers to be required to pay deposit in order to work in RoK Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision on a piloting scheme which requires domestic workers to make deposits before departing to work in the Republic of Korea.