No Vietnamese in Saudi Arabia positive for SARS-CoV-2
A coffee shop in Saudi Arabia looks empty due to COVID-19 (Source: AFP/VNA)
Cairo (VNA) – No Vietnamese citizens in Saudi Arabia had contracted the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), the Vietnamese Embassy in the Middle East nation said on April 2.
As of that date, Saudi Arabia had recorded 1,885 confirmed cases, including 21 fatalities. There are currently around 10,000 Vietnamese people living in the country, mainly labourers and housemaids.
Since the country announced its first case on March 2, the embassy has taken numerous measures to support Vietnamese citizens and advise them how to prevent the disease.
The office has regularly provided updated information on the pandemic on its website https://vnembassy-riyadh.mofa.gov.vn and social networks, while making recommendations about countermeasures related to hygiene and disinfection, and advising them to avoid crowds and non-essential travel.
The embassy also asked Vietnamese to strictly follow the host country’s curfew order from 3:00pm to 6:00am, reminding them of the fines to be imposed.
It has also set up a citizen protection hotline at 96 6567 290693 and the local health office’s phone number 937, 997, as well as a list of 25 hospitals specialised in the COVID-19 designated by the Saudi Arabian government.
In addition, they have been informed of the host country’s policy allowing a free three-month extension for foreign workers with residence cards or exit visa or re-entry visa which expire between March 20 and June 30.
They were also updated on King Salman’s March 30 decree which says all COVID-19 cases will be provided with free treatment at public and private hospitals nationwide./.