Politics Hanoi’s cooperative ties with Italian localities enhanced: Official Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi Chu Ngoc Anh has said that cooperative relations between the capital city and Italian localities have been strengthened.

Politics Vietnamese, Chilean leaders exchange congratulatory messages Vietnamese Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and Chilean President Sebastián Piñera Echenique on March 24 exchanged their messages of congratulations on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries (March 25, 1971-2021).

Politics Ceremony held to bid farewell to staff of level-2 field hospital No.3 to South Sudan The Ministry of National Defence held a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on March 24 to bid farewell to the staff of the level-2 field hospital No. 3 setting off for Bentiu, South Sudan, to join the United Nations peacekeeping mission.

Politics Three important reports delivered on first working day of NA's 11th session Law-makers listened to three important reports and gave comments on the draft amended Law on Drug Prevention and Control on the first working day of the 14th National Assembly’s 11th session in Hanoi on March 24.