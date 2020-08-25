Northern hill tea photo shortlisted for award
A photo featuring a tea hill in the northern province of Phu Tho by photographer Vu Trung Huan has been selected among 26 shortlisted entries for the Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 award.
Vu Trung Huan's entry featuring Long Coc Tea Hill in Phu Tho province. (Photo photocrowd.com)
The vote will be from August 21 to September 25 hosted by the organisers, the UK's Royal Meteorological Society and Accuweather.
The annual contest provides a platform for the world’s best weather photography.
The event attracted more than 7,700 entries by 2,600 photographers all over the world.
Most of the entries depict the effects of weather on people’s life, landscape and nature. The winning photos will be printed on the organisers’ calendar.
Huan’s photo depicts Long Coc hill of tea in Tan Son district, Phu Tho province, which is covered with a light blanket of fog early in the morning when the first sunlight shines on the area, creating impressive light effects.
The contest gathers famed judges including Liz Bentley, Chief Executive of the Royal Meteorological Society; Gareth Mon Jones, winner of Weather Photographer of the Year 2019; Matt Clark, photo editor of RMetS Weather magazine; Mark Boardman, owner of StormHour Ltd and Jesse Ferrell, social media manager at AccuWeather.
Ferrell said: “I have no doubt that this year’s entries will be made even more special due to the ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19, but the passion spent on this effort provides some respite from that storm and a reminder of the beauty that weather surrounds us with.”/.