Environment Kien Giang steps up efforts to treat waste The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has begun to increase waste treatment on islands and along coasts to protect the environment.

Environment Finnish Embassy funds Mekong Delta climate change response The Centre for Environment and Community Assets Development (CECAD) and the Finnish Embassy in Vietnam have signed an agreement to fund a project improving communications capacity to cope with climate change in the Mekong Delta.

Environment Quang Binh’s Dong Chau - Khe Nuoc Trong becomes nature reserve The People’s Committee of the central province of Quang Binh has issued a decision on the establishment of Dong Chau - Khe Nuoc Trong Biosphere Reserve – the first one of this kind in the locality.

Environment Vietnamese student wins at international film contest Huynh Nguyen Khang, a 10th grader at Gia Dinh High School in HCM City, recently won a gold medal at an international film contest for his short film on environmental protection.