Secretary of the Party Committee of China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Liu Ning and Secretaries of Ha Giang, Quang Ninh, Lang Son and Cao Bang provinces witness the signing ceremony of the agreement between the two sides. (Photo: dangcongsan.vn)

Beijing (VNA) – China's Guangxi province is willing to work with the Vietnamese provinces of Ha Giang, Quang Ninh, Lang Son and Cao Bang to realise common perceptions reached by the high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and States, thus further deepening the relationship between the two countries, said Liu Ning, Secretary of the Party Committee of China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.



He made the statement at the 2024 spring meeting with his counterparts from the four Vietnamese provinces in Beijing on February 27-28.



They reviewed results of cooperation over the past year and put forth orientaitons for joint work in the time to come.



They agreed that China and Vietnam are good neighbours, good friends, good comrades and good partners. They also pledged to continue to step up high-level exchanges and practical cooperation in the fields of economy-trade, people-to-people exchange, and border management.



Within the framework of the event, Liu hosted separate receptions for the Party leaders of Ha Giang, Quang Ninh, Lang Son and Cao Bang, during which they exchanged ideas on the implementation of common perceptions reached by senior leaders of the two Parties and nations as well as measures to boost practical collaboration in various fields./.