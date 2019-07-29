People in Hung Thinh commune, Tran Yen district of Yen Bai province build rural roads (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 30 percent of the communes in the northern mountainous provinces will be recognised as new-style rural areas by the end of 2019, one year ahead of the target assigned by the Prime Minister, an official has said.



Tran Nhat Lam, deputy chief of the secretariat of the Central Coordination Office on New Rural Development, made the remark during a press briefing held on July 29 on a conference to review 10 years of the implementation of the national target programme in the northern mountainous region.



He added that as of the end of June, 603 out of the 2,280 communes in the region received the title, equivalent to 26.45 percent. These communes met over 12 out of the 19 criteria of the programme.



The conference will be held in the northwestern province of Hoa Binh on August 2-3 under the chair of Deputy PM Vuong Dinh Hue, head of the Steering Committee for National Target Programmes.



The event will also devise orientations and solutions for the programme after 2020 and the development of community-based tourism for northern mountainous localities.



The National Target Programme on New-style Rural Area Building, initiated by the Government in 2010, sets 19 criteria on socio-economic development, politics, and defence, aiming to boost rural regions of Vietnam.



The number of criteria was increased to 20 in 2015.



The list of criteria includes the development of infrastructure, the improvement of production capacity, environmental protection, and the promotion of cultural values.-VNA