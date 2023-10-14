Society Son La, Laos’ Xayabury province exchange experience in veteran affairs Representatives from the veterans associations of the northwestern province of Son La and Laos' Xayabury province agreed to enhance cooperation in exchanging information, documents, war memorabilia and remains of Vietnamese martyrs and experts who laid down their lives in Laos during their talks on October 13.

Society Ben Tre looks to boost cooperation with Japanese localities, businesses The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre hopes to continue receiving support from Japan in implementing new projects, focusing on priority areas such as improving climate change adaptation capacity, reducing natural disaster risks, and responding to saltwater intrusion, said Vice Chairman of the provincial People Committee Nguyen Truc Son.

Videos Best works for external information service honoured The awarding ceremony of the 9th National External Information Service Awards was held at the Hanoi Opera House on October 12 evening.

Society Tra Vinh officials congratulate local Khmer on Sene Dolta Festival Delegations of officials of the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh have visited and presented gifts to religious dignitaries and local Khmer people on the occasion of their traditional Sene Delta Festival which is celebrated from October 13 to 15 this year.