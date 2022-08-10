Ambassador of Norway to Vietnam Grete Lochen (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha presented the "For the Cause of Natural Resources and Environment" insignia to Ambassador of Norway Grete Lochen in Hanoi on August 10 in recognition of her contributions to Vietnam’s natural resources and environment sector.



The Norwegian Embassy in Vietnam has been a regular partner of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) and the ambassador has always supported Vietnam in the fields of natural resources, environment and climate change, especially in attracting Norwegian investment in Vietnam, Ha said.

At the hand-over ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Notably, with the support of the ambassador, MoNRE successfully organised an international conference on sustainable ocean economy and climate change adaptation last May, he added.

The minister thanked Lochen and the embassy for their assistance and cooperation, and expressed his belief that cooperation between Vietnam and Norway in environment, climate change adaptation and renewable energy will grow further, helping Vietnam fulfill its commitments at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).



For her part, Lochen affirmed that Norway stands ready to coordinate, share its experience with and support the ministry and the government of Vietnam in climate change response and environmental protection, particularly renewable energy, offshore wind power, and sustainable maritime development./.