Business Hoa Phat Group purchases iron ore mine in Australia The Hoa Phat Group has announced that it had received approval from Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board to purchase an iron ore mine in the country.

Business HCM City’s State budget revenue enjoys year-on-year rise of 22.8 percent Ho Chi Minh City’s State budget collection is estimated to hit 174.6 trillion VND (7.57 billion USD) during January-May, equivalent to 49 percent of the yearly estimates and up 22.8 percent year-on-year.