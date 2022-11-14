New Zealand business representatives present fruit to children in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Viet Nam and New Zealand have the advantage of sharing three major free trade agreements (CPTPP, AANZFTA and RCEP), as well as working together across regional architecture (APEC, ASEAN/EAS and ASEM), and most recently the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. These deep bilateral and regional economic connections will ensure the maintenance of supply chains and reduce barriers to international trade.New Zealand is a free and open market – we know it is in our interests to take advantage of the products, skills and expertise offered by our trade partners, especially where they have a competitive advantage. And Viet Nam, with its renowned manufacturing capability, offers exactly that. Vietnamese exporters clearly know that. Despite New Zealand’s small population of only five million, compared to Viet Nam’s 98 million, Viet Nam actually enjoys a trade surplus in New Zealand.I would like to see even more business-to-business collaboration happening, and I will be looking at how we can best support that during my tenure in Viet Nam. For example, there are good opportunities for New Zealand and Viet Nam to collaborate where we share trade relationships, market access, and trade deals - such as with the European Union. As Viet Nam strives to move further up the global value chain, New Zealand businesses are also well positioned to provide intermediate inputs into Viet Nam’s manufacturing capacity. So whether its New Zealand timber that is used to manufacture furniture in Viet Nam before being exported to the European Union, or just Vietnamese enterprises looking to broaden their markets, exports, and joining new supply chains in the region – our close economic ties, common standards, and our shared vision of free and open economic integration provides a strong platform for growth.I would say, based on my experience of working alongside New Zealand Trade and Enterprise to support New Zealand business in Viet Nam, how important it is to know your consumer market and to adjust accordingly. For example, NZTE’s Made with Care campaign, which was developed specifically for the Viet Nam market, highlights what’s important for Vietnamese consumers, i.e. high quality, safe, nutritious and ethical food and beverage products. Viet Nam has a trade office in New Zealand and I would strongly recommend Vietnamese businesses interested in the New Zealand market, to gett advice from them. They are best placed to give that advice from the Vietnamese perspective.If we collectively begin to realise the enormous potential for New Zealand and Vietnamese businesses to increase business collaboration, strengthen investment, and grow our complementary trade relationship, we will not only meet the target of 2 billion USD (3.2 billion NZD) two-way trade by 2024, we will exceed it.Meetings with all top four leaders of Viet Nam will help the two sides continue to build trust, share mutual understanding and reaffirm commitments, and build on areas of common interest. This will absolutely result in further cooperation between the two sides. Furthermore, activities between both countries’ business delegations, with the presence of PM Jacinda Ardern and policy makers from Viet Nam and New Zealand, will help to establish meaningful connections, discuss ways to promote bilateral trade, uncover opportunities that are mutually beneficial, and identify how to capitalise on them.There are some really great developments, and we’ve also been working hard to refresh prior arrangements so that they can take account of new development and opportunities, but that is for our Prime Ministers to share.One area we can expect our leaders to look hard at in terms of opportunities for collaboration is climate change. The visit will occur in the context of COP27 and, following the ambitious commitments made by our two countries at COP26 and previously, there are absolutely opportunities to work closer together. We are already making progress in the agriculture sector and I think carbon markets are another area ripe for collaboration.The relationship has seen strong momentum recently in defence and security cooperation between our two countries. This includes the effective implementation of the New Zealand-Viet Nam Peacekeeping Operations Training and Cooperation Implementing Arrangement, and regular high-level defence exchanges in both directions, signal our strengthening defence relations.We are also working hard to build upon the 2019 arrangement between the Ministry of Public Security of Viet Nam and New Zealand Police on countering transnational crimes through regular information exchanges, and training programmes on anti-money laundering and anti-human trafficking and smuggling.Both sides also cooperate closely in both bilateral and multilateral mechanisms on maritime security and safety to promote respect for and adherence to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS). Efforts focus on freedom of navigation and overflight in the region in order to promote unimpeded commerce, mutual trust and confidence, and the peaceful resolution of disputes, including disputes in the South China Sea, in accordance with international law, particularly UNCLOS, and with full respect to the diplomatic and legal process./.