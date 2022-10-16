Office works to cement Vietnam’s trade links with Belgium, Europe
Trade Counsellor of Vietnam in Belgium and the EU Tran Ngoc Quan (Photo: VNA)Brussels (VNA) – In the recent past, the Trade Office of Vietnam in Belgium and the EU has stepped up trade promotion and protection of Vietnamese enterprises’ interests, thus helping foster bilateral trade ties, an official has said.
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, Trade Counsellor of Vietnam in Belgium and the EU Tran Ngoc Quan said the trade office has sought many ways to coordinate with all main partners in Belgium such as the Belgian - Vietnamese Alliance, as well as the Belgian commerce chambers and trade promotion centres in the European country’s regions, to organise meetings to introduce Vietnam to local enterprises.
It has worked with research institutes to publish guidance on how to access Belgian and EU markets on the websites of the office and the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade. In addition, its staff members have also come to businesses to seek partnership opportunities for Vietnamese firms.
To protect Vietnamese companies’ interests in trade disputes with Belgian partners, the office worked directly with the Belgian side to discuss difficulties and devise the best solutions. In force majeure events, it would coordinate with Belgian authorities, such as the honorary consul of Vietnam, to take other steps to protect Vietnamese firms’ interests, according to Quan.
Regarding approaching trade promotion events, he noted the trade office built a promotion strategy with regular and annual activities. One of the focuses is the Vietnam Road Show held in each region and city of Belgium. Another focus is “Meet and Greet”, a programme to organise trips to each other’s countries for Vietnamese and Belgian enterprises.
The office will also work with related parties to hold the Vietnamese goods week in Belgium annually to improve local consumers’ understanding of Vietnamese products, he said, adding that cultural and tourism promotion is also included in trade promotion events to introduce Vietnam as an attractive destination to Belgium businesses and people.
The official went on to say that Vietnamese goods have become more popular in Belgium and Europe, especially thanks to the EVFTA that has created considerable tax advantages for products of Vietnam.
Over the two years of the EVFTA enforcement, Vietnam has recorded encouraging growth in exports to Europe despite numerous difficulties facing the global and EU economies, he noted, citing data as showing that trade between Vietnam and the EU increased by some 17% in the first eight months of 2022, with the former’s exports up 25%.
The trade office has surveyed many business associations in Europe, all of whom highly valued this agreement, he revealed.
This is a big opportunity for fostering bilateral economic links. Many European companies have also pledged to visit Vietnam to develop business activities, the Trade Counsellor added./.