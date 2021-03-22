Environment Deal signed to promote Prime Minister’s 1-billion-tree initiative The Government’s e-Portal Chinhphu.vn, Vietnam Television (VTV) Digital, and property developer Novaland signed an agreement on March 19 for cooperation in sustainable development, with focus placed on the planting of 10 million trees in several localities.

Environment Dong Thap: three forests face highest fire risk Three forests in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap are facing the highest level of fire risk, the fifth, according to its Forest Protection Sub-department.

Environment Vietnam attends seventh Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An shared Vietnam’s roadmap to form electricity and energy markets towards efficient and sustainable power development at the seventh Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue (BETD) that took place virtually on March 16.